Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza Purchases 3,846 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.