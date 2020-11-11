PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 92.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PPL by 363.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 12,869.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after buying an additional 903,827 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in PPL by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

