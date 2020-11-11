PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.23-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

