Piper Sandler Weighs in on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.57). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

