Piper Sandler Weighs in on Synlogic, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.88). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

SYBX opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.