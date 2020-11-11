Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

