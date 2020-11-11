Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.