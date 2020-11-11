Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile
