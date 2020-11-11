Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 324.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 508,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 388,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,979,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 500,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

