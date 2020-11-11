Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perrigo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of PRGO opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after acquiring an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after buying an additional 488,364 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after buying an additional 949,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.