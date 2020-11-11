Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) (ASX:PDL) Insider James (Jim) Evans Acquires 17,500 Shares

Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) (ASX:PDL) insider James (Jim) Evans bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.19 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,360.00 ($77,400.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.99%.

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

