Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 125.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.