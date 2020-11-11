Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $985,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $295,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.60.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $377.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.67. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $419.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

