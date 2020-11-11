Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 84,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 104,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

