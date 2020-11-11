Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.07.

Shares of PH stock opened at $261.16 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $736,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,444 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

