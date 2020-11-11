Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Jennifer A. Parmentier Sells 2,808 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PH opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.