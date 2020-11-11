Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks Sells 3,612 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PH stock opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

