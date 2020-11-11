Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Joseph Scaminace Sells 5,386 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Joseph Scaminace sold 5,386 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $1,279,929.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

