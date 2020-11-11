Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams Sells 7,357 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $269.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 372,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

