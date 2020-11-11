Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 235 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 28.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

