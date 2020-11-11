Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 201 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after buying an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

GILD stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

