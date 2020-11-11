Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

