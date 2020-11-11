Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 204,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

