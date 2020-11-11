Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

