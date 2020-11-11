Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000.

MFM opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

