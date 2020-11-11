Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 54.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 760.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 31.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 49,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,838,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $3,191,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,672 shares of company stock worth $20,725,751 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

