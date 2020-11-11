Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Biogen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

