Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

