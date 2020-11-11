Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.81% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLT stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

