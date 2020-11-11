Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

