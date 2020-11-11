Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 116.9% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

