Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $676,000 Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter.

PHT opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. This is an increase from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

