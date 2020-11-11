Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of COP stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

