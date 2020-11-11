Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $525.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.33 and a 200-day moving average of $499.90. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,660,086 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.