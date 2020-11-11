Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $624,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $363.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $393.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,552 shares of company stock valued at $201,757,423. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

