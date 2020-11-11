Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $200.56 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $178.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

