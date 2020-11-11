Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 119.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

