Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $213.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.14 and its 200 day moving average is $178.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

