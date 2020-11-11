Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

