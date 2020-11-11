Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Shares of SKT opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

