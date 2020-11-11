Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 64.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,777. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

