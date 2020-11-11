Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after acquiring an additional 759,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.