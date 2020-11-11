Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $477.33 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $528.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.66 and a 200-day moving average of $475.77.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

