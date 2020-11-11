Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $290.64 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.74. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,816.39 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

