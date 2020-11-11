Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $749.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $711.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

