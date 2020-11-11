Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $143.05.

