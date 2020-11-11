Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 169 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after acquiring an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,944 shares of company stock valued at $20,474,384. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $407.87 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $436.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.62 and its 200 day moving average is $324.72. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

