Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average is $190.37. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.