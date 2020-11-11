Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $203,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 346.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.