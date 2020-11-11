Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in DaVita by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

