Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $601,000.

Shares of LQDH opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38.

